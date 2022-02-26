Artists such as Meek Mill and Kanye West have started the New Year off right by trying to be in control of their careers in full. In the past, Meek Mill has called out Atlantic Records and other record labels for exploiting artists and holding artists into “slave deals.”

Earlier this month, the “Going Bad” rapper claimed that Atlantic Records doesn’t allow him to release his music as he pleases and stated that the record label had made at least $100 million off him.

Kanye West recently called out streaming services such as Apple, Spotify, Youtube, and more, suggesting that artists don’t receive the full percentage of their music as the streaming services receive. The Chicago native has since then figured out a new way to release the sequel to his album titled after his late mother, where he will receive his rewards in full.

“Donda 2 will only be available on my own platform, the Stem Player. Not on Apple Amazon Spotify or YouTube. Today artists get just 12% of the money the industry makes. It’s time to free music from this oppressive system. It’s time to take control and build our own. Go to stemplayer.com now to order,” he penned on Instagram.

While Kanye and Meek Mill can be compared to advancing in the industry, Dreamchasers producer seems to have a shocking comparison of the two that may not be complimenting. “@meekmill I represented [Dreamchasers] very well for 3 years and NOBODY stood on business,” he wrote on social media. “I never said nothing about having help nor asked for a handout. You’ve made plenty statements about signing slave deals and labels not doing their jobs. So, I ponder as to why my situation isn’t better. I wished you gave me them same expectations you expect from the label that you’re signed to. I don’t want no clout from this, I NEED PEOPLE TO DO THEIR JOBS. I feel like Kanye when he walked into the Rocafella building.”

Meek Mill responded to the comment questioning why Hitkidd expressed himself online. “Why you had to go on the net,” he penned.

Could this be the generation of producers and artists that demand their respect? What are your thoughts?