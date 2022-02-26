If you are a fan of Jazmine Sullivan and had plans to go and see the singer perform live during her upcoming Tour, then you may be sad to hear the news that the Grammy Award-winning artist is canceling certain show dates due to her contracting COVID-19.

“My doctor confirmed today that I’m positive with Covid,” she penned. “I am taking every precaution to isolate myself. I’m truly sad to have to cancel more shows but health and safety come first for myself, my team, and all of you. LA’s show tomorrow will, unfortunately, be cancelled and we are likely cancelling shows for the next week based on my condition and the condition of my crew.”

“We will let you know when the tour will resume once we have made that decision. As soon as we have more information in regards to tickets and rescheduling, ticket holders will be notified via email,” she added.

“Thank you so much for your understanding and support and I’ll be seeing you very soon.”

We wish Jazmine Sullivan a speedy recovery and hope to be well. The Heaux Tales Tour is scheduled from February 14th to March 30th with special guest Tiana Major9.