Elite competitive breakers (‘b-boys’ and ‘b-girls’) from all corners of the globe will descend on New York City, where the world’s most highly anticipated annual breaking competition, the Red Bull BC One World Final, will take place on Saturday, November 12 at the Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center.



With over 60 qualifier events hosted across 30 countries, the competition brings together the best in breaking for an electrifying battle on the largest international stage, with the final event featuring a line-up of 16 b-boys and 16 b-girls. Last year’s Red Bull BC One World Final was hosted in Poland with B-Boy Amir from Kazakhstan and B-Girl Logistx from the USA taking the belt. Both will defend their titles at this year’s World Final.



Born on the streets of the Bronx, breaking is one of hip-hop’s four foundational elements, as integral to the expansion of the culture as MCing, DJing, and graffiti. Over nearly five decades, the vibrant local art form has broken beyond New York boroughs and become a worldwide phenomenon, evolving into a gravity-defying hybrid of stylized dance and athletic sport now globally recognized, with a sporting debut set for 2024.

“It fills my heart with pride to see a ghetto born dance transcend beyond the basketball courts outside my Bronx River Projects window. What felt exclusive to our community is now a global sensation and I see every b-boy and b-girl as an extension of the culture,” shares legendary New York City b-boy Alien Ness. “Breaking will continue to evolve, but will remain rooted in an unexplainable essence that connects us. If we could verbally explain it, we wouldn’t be dancing.”



In celebration of breaking’s progression, breakers from across the world will reunite in the art form’s birthplace at this unique moment in history to battle for their chance to be crowned Red Bull BC One World Champion.



“There is something special about the Red Bull BC One World Final returning to New York City,” says Logan “Logistx” Edra, winner of the 2021 Red Bull BC One World Final, and the youngest to ever hold the coveted title. “As the next generation of breakers rise, I feel it’s important to honor breaking’s roots while breathing new life into the sport as it continues to amass international and well-due recognition.”



To further the development of breaking culture, the Red Bull BC One Camp will accompany the competition, gathering breaking legends and rising stars for several days of workshops, panels, and battles for the wider breaking community.



This year’s program will be available to stream on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull BC One social media channels.



For more information, visit www.redbullbcone.com.