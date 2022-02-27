President Biden is promising the world will hold Russia accountable. In a statement late Wednesday night, Biden said his prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they “suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.” He said Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “premeditated war” will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.

This follows reports of Russian forces invading parts of Ukraine. Ukraine is wedged between Russia and Europe.

Last Wednesday, Russian President Putin ordered a “special military operation” to protect the Donbas region of Ukraine. an eastern territory that is already held by pro-Russia rebels.

In 2014, Putin invaded and annexed Crimea, which lies just to the south of the rest of Ukraine. Then, Putin backed pro-Russia rebels who started seizing territory in eastern Ukraine.

Biden noted he is meeting with G7 counterparts on Thursday morning and then will tell the American people what consequences the U.S. and its Allies will impose on Russia.

President Biden previously warned Moscow there would be “swift and severe consequences” if Russia invaded Ukraine.

