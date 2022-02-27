Kodak Black Currently Has The Best Album On Apple Music

Kodak Black dropped Back For Everything and already he’s back No.1. The album, which dropped Friday, February 25, passed up the Disney soundtrack film Encanto for Apple Music’s best album.

.@KodakBlack1k's 'Back For Everything' has reached #1 on US Apple Music. — chart data (@chartdata) February 25, 2022

Along with Back For Everything being No.1 on the Apple Music album charts, he also has the Best New Song on the Apple Hip-Hop charts. “Usain Boo” took over Lil Durk’s “AHHH HA.”

Back For Everything is a 19-track album with only two features, Lil Durk and his incarcerated friend, Free Cool.

Kodak isn’t new to the No.1 spot. He also went number one with “Super Germlin,” and Bill Israel respectively. If you haven’t heard Kodak’s new album, give it a listen below.