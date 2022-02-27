25-year-old Atlanta native, Omeretta the Great, sparked a huge debate this week following the release of her single, “Sorry Not Sorry” where the rapper spits what cities are Atlanta bred and which are not. The conversation sparked on social media when a lot of social media users came to defend their hometown and even threw some celebrity’s names in the conversation who claim to be from the Georgia capital.

“College Park is not Atlanta / Lithonia is not Atlanta / Clayco is not Atlanta / Decatur is not Atlanta / Gwinnett is not Atlanta / Roswell is not Atlanta / Forest park is not Atlanta / Lilburn is not Atlanta,” Omeretta says over the chorus.

ONe celebrity name that was brought up in the conversation was Latto, who claims to be the Queen of the Souf, breaking billboards and currently on tour, the rapper is from Clayco, which Omeretta deems is not in Atlanta.

While many assumed the “Queen of the Souf” would feel offended by the statement, it seems as though Latto actually agrees with Omeretta’s bars. The 23-year-old Clayco native posted a TikTok video with the caption “Clay Co ishnot Alanna,” over audio of laughter. A fan commented asking if the discussion was that serious and Latto said it was all jokes.

“It’s not a big deal lol,” she penned. “Clay Co is the south we not the city she said the truth tbh.”

Other celebrities are also weighing in on the conversation, as the King of the South, TIP, posted a map of Georgi on his Instagram page with the caption, “Respectfully…. Only fools dispute facts. #ToWhomItMayConcern.”

Have you checked out Omeretta’s new single? Check out the video below.