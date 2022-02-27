According to a report from People Magazine, former adult film star Jenna Jameson, who is suffering from Guillain-Barré syndrome, has been confined to a wheelchair after beginning treatment for the disease.

“I still have more testing to do but it seems there’s something off with my femoral nerve, and it’s affecting my strength in my legs,” said Jameson this past week in her Instagram story. “So I am still in a wheelchair, unfortunately, but I hope to be out of the wheelchair soon and walking. So say a little prayer.”

Even though doctors later confirmed that Jameson doesn’t have Guillain-Barré syndrome, they are still monitoring her health amid her weight loss, particularly in her legs. “My legs are incredibly skinny,” said Jameson. “But don’t get too alarmed, because my legs have always been ultra skinny. So don’t judge me. We will be back to the best soon!”

Advertisement