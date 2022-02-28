According to a report from The Daily News, the person responsible for the October 31 slaying of former Harlem drug kingpin Alberto “Alpo” Martinez has been arrested and charged for his murder in Harlem last year.

27-year-old Shakeem Parker was already in custody on New York City’s Riker’s Island for a gun charge when he was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in the death of Martinez.

“Detectives gathered information that he was the shooter,” a police spokesman said. Parker has prior arrests for burglary, robbery and drug possession, according to the Daily News.

Advertisement

The street legend turned government witness had the highlights of his drug empire reenacted in the 2002 Roc-A-Fella Films flick Paid In Full starring Cam’Ron. Actor Mekhi Phifer played Rich Porter, Martinez’s business partner and best friend who Martinez notoriously shot to death in 1990.