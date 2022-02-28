Last week, President Joe Biden nominated the first Black woman to the Supreme Court, Kentaji Brown Jackson. The next step for Brown Jackson will be a confirmation, showing the forthcoming battle between Democratic leaders and the believed pushback from republicans. According to NBC News, IL representative and White House and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin aim to have the confirmation complete by April 9, with the inclusion of Republican voters.

In response to Biden’s nomination, Democratic National Committee Chair Jamie Harrison released a statement in support of the selection:

“Today, President Biden delivered on yet another campaign promise. In doing so, he has made history. By announcing he will nominate Judge Jackson to the Supreme Court, President Biden has put forward an exceptionally qualified, talented jurist to serve on our nation’s highest court.

Judge Jackson will bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Court. Her experience as a public defender will add a vital perspective. In short, Judge Jackson will live up to the legacy of Justice Breyer and the other qualified jurists that have served and continue to serve on the Supreme Court. I fully expect the Senate will agree and confirm Judge Jackson with bipartisan support — as they have three times before.

Judge Jackson will also shatter a longstanding glass ceiling in the judicial branch of our government. America’s greatest strength is the nation’s diversity. Our government works best when it represents and reflects the diverse people it serves. For too long, Black women have not seen themselves represented on our nation’s highest court — a court that renders decisions that affect their daily lives on everything from reproductive freedom to voting rights.

When the Senate confirms Judge Jackson, that will finally change. I am so excited for the country to be reminded once again that there is nothing a Black woman cannot do. She can be vice president. She can shape the future of our nation. And yes, she can serve on the Supreme Court.”