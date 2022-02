Flo Milli, Alabama’s very own princess of rap, releases her new single “PBC” (Pretty Black Cute) to close out Black History Month. The song, like Flo’s earlier songs, is about self-confidence and black female empowerment.

On February 10th, Flo Milli debuted the YoungFyre-produced track while walking the runway at Tia Adeola’s NYFW show.

The artwork for the accompanying track is inspired by legendary black periodicals that have been popular for decades.

