After several reports announced that Memphis rapper Snootie Wild was shot in the neck and was on critical condition on Friday, but the artist signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group imprint was confirmed to have succumbed to his injury on Saturday(February 26). He was only 36 years old.

Snootie, whose real name is LePreston Porter, accidentally backed into a ditch, but was approached by occupants of another vehicle soon after. According to the police report, the occupants of the other vehicle and Porter exchanged words shortly before a single gunshot went off, which struck Porter in the neck. He was given CPR on the scene and transported to a local hospital where doctors gave him a 50/50 chance of survival.

The Houston Police Department have reportedly received the surveillance footage of the scene, however, no arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

Wild is known for his “Yayo” track featuring label head Yo Gotti as well as his “Made Me” track with K Camp.

On the rapper’s official IG page, a memoriam is posted that reads, “Gone in body, but your NAME & LEGACY will live forever! 💙”

Snootie was the second rapper from Memphis to lose his life, with the city still healing from the death of Young Dolph last November.