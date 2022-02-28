Nike has revealed the 2022 Doernbecher Freestyle collection. The line of sneakers upholds a collaboration between Nike and the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, which has raised over $30 million for the facility and given over 100 patients the opportunity to design their own sneakers.

The 17th collection is headlined by Catalina Vazquez, Zoe Taaffe, Cidni O’Brie, Maylee Phelps, David Phelps, Ayman Wamala and Michael Wilson. The sneakers designed are the Nike SB Stefan Janoski, Nike Dunk Low, Nike Air Force 1 Fontanka, NikeCourt Zoom Vapor Cage 4, Nike LeBron 19, Nike Blazer Mid ’77, and the Air Jordan 5 Low.

eBay has the Doernbecher Freestyle XVII Collection and the special additions unveiled on February 25. The eBay auction will be active from 4:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, February 26 through 4:00 p.m. PST on Saturday, March 5. The Doernbecher Freestyle XVII Collection’s sneakers, apparel, and equipment will be available for purchase in stores later this spring.

You can see the sneakers below and learn more about the designers here.