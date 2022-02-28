Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, enjoyed a portion of his bachelor party at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Big Sean surprised the soon-to-be-married superstar by bringing him on stage with his colleagues Travis Kelce and Orlando Brown Jr. at the end of his set.


Prior to hitting the stage, Mahomes was seen dancing on the “Kings Table,” Drai’s top VIP booth with opulent accommodations and unbeatable views of Drai’s LIVE’s full-length shows, to songs like “Bounce Back” and “Clique.”

