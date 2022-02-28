From his latest album, Hall of Fame 2.0, Polo G teams up with Lil Baby for a fast-paced new music video for their collaboration track called “Don’t Play.” On the track, G and Baby trade adrenaline rush verses about, of course, not being someone to mess around with. “In a Hellcat/ watch me race and drift/ That lil’ boy a problem, don’t play with him,” Polo G spits.

The follow-up to G’s “Heating Up” visual released last month. In the new video, Polo G and Lil Baby live out their Fast & The Furious fantasies, drag racing throughout Los Angeles in the latest Hellcat. Between perfect drifts and high-speed stunts, the two stars are hanging out the windows with a carefree attitude as they currently rip and run through the charts of today’s popular music.

Originally released in June 2021 with a deluxe version last November, Hall of Fame 2.0 is a double-disc, 34-tracks, that includes an all-star cast such as Moneybagg Yo, Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj, and so many more. Alongside the guests, the album is filled with new hits, like “Young N Dumb,” “Fortnight,” and “Unapologetic.” Hall of Fame 2.0 debuted at #3 on Billboard, according to HitsDailyDouble.

Lil Baby’s latest feature comes on the heels of the superstar announcing a new solo album was on the way. “Album Almost Done, New Music Otw Tho,” the rapper tweet on Twitter.

In 2021, the Atlanta recording artist has been featured on new music by Nicki Minaj, 2 Chainz and Kanye West. Lil Baby appears on the track and video courtesy of Quality Control/Motown/Capitol.

Watch “Don’t Play” below and stream Hall of Fame 2.0, above.