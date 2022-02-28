Olympic and boxing champion Vasiliy Lomachenko is in Ukraine and joined a territorial defense battalion to defend against the Russian invasion. According to ESPN, Lomachenko was in Greece at the start of the invasion and flew into Bucharest, traveled through Romania, and reached his family in Odessa.

Earlier in February, Lomachenko agreed to an undisputed lightweight championship title fight with George Kammbosos. That match is currently set for June 4 in the United States. Over the weekend, Lomachenko uploaded an image to Facebook in military fatigues and with a gun, additional soldiers can be seen in the background.

Last week, boxing champions Wladimir Klitschko and Vitali Klitschko joined the defense of their home nation of Ukraine. “I’m calling to all international partners to observe this tragedy that is happening nowadays in Ukraine,” Wladimir said. ” … I just want to tell you we must stay united against this aggression, against Russian aggression. Don’t let it continue happening in Ukraine. Don’t let it happen in Europe and eventually the world. United, we’re strong. Support Ukraine.”

