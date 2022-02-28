Erica Banks, the self-proclaimed “Flow Queen,” has released a new tune called “Slim Waist.” “Slim Waist,” which is accompanied by a twerk-infused video, finds Banks delving deeper into her sensuous side, which she’s been exploring since her viral breakout smash “Buss It.”

Banks emphasizes that she adores every aspect of herself, and she asks us to do the same. She flaunts her seduction talents throughout “Slim Waist,” highlighting her needs and expectations in an authoritative voice.

Back in November, Erica Banks channeled Crime Mob for the single “Designer.” The new song and video brings Banks and bars of luxury flows, fitted over the Crime Mob classic “Stilletos (Pumps).” You can see that video here.

