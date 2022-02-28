Somebody get Rick Ross a home care reality TV series. Rozay wanted some trees cut down at his home because it was throwing off the vibe. After receiving a quote of $1,000 a tree, making his total of 10 trees to $10,000, Ross decided to take the matters into his own hands.

“I told my homie, you go to Home Depot and you go get me the biggest mother fuckin saw there is with a big chain and I’m going to cut the mother fuckers down,” Ross said when telling the story to his fans.

Rozay would then give a shoutout to Kanye and ask for some of the boots he has been wearing before he goes to make room for his animals. In the next clip, Ross is going full Texas Chainsaw Massacre on a tree, which ultimately timbers over. You can see all of the comical home improvement below.

