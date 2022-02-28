Graffiti has its roots in NYC sub-culture since the early 70s starting with writers like TAKI 183, an Inwood, Manhattan native who tagged the Rotten Apple streets during his bicycle delivery route. In 2022, a new wave of writers has emerged from Uptown and one at the top of the helm is KGK ASS crew headliner MISTA.

Premiering this Writer’s Itch special with an exclusive screening in Dyckman last week, MISTA gives a candid look at NYC graffiti in general with a first person perspective of bombing the streets of New York over the span of two decades. Through prison bids, graff beef and everyday life issues, MISTA continues to put on for Uptown and shows the world how real writers get down in NYC.