Usher has started a trend, and YG is hip to it.

Last April, “Usher Bucks” hit the scene after many noticed pictures of the music legend’s face on $100 bills. Mr. Raymond made it rain in the strip club with his own money.

Usher throwing fake money at a strip club? To hard working women? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/hq2BmFvLuF — yaya³⁰ (@lovecraftcounty) April 12, 2021

Many were not too happy about it. In an interview with Billboard, he further explained his reasoning for fake currency.

The idea behind Usher Bucks was really to promote the residency. And since then, there have been more conversations, thus proving roads lead to Las Vegas,” he said. “We’ve been working on the merchandise for the night, and that was the start of it.”

Now YG has stepped into the currency game. The “Bompton” rapper took to social media Sunday to put fans on notice that he’s taking a page out of Usher’s book.

“Somebody tag Usher. Tell em YG got the ‘YG bucks,’ coming to a strip club near you,” he said in the video.

YG bucks coming to a strip club near you 💸💸💸 pic.twitter.com/qM50uAw45V — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 28, 2022

After all, he recently released a new single with J. Cole and Moneybagg Yo entitled “Scared Money,” which played in the background during the video. One can assume that the prop is a promotional item for the song, similar to Usher.