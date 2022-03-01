Disney is blocking its movies in Russia.

The Walt Disney Company is pausing the theatrical release of its films in Russia. In a statement Monday, Disney it made the move given the “unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis.”

Disney added it is working with it’s NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.

Advertisement

It’s day six of the war in Ukraine. At least 406 Ukrainian civilians are dead as Russia invades their country.

That’s the latest number according to United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths.

READ MORE: President Biden is promising the world will hold Russia accountable amid Ukraine Invasions.

Speaking to the UN Security Council on Monday, Griffiths said “the picture is grim.” He noted the casualties could be “considerably higher’ as many deaths have yet to be confirmed.

Two other Hollywood studios are also blocking the releases of movies in Russia amid their attack on the Ukraine.

Warner Bros. won’t be showing “The Batman” on the big screen there when it hits theaters Friday.

Sony Pictures is also holding off on releases in Russia including the “Spider-Man” spinoff slated for early April.

Continue the conversation on social media.