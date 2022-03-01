Euphoria just wrapped up its second season and is already the second-most-watched show in nearly two decades. According to Variety, the series is only second to its titan series Game of Thrones.

The series, which stars Zendaya, drew 6.6 million viewers in the season 2 finale. HBO states Euphoria season 2 episodes bring in an average of 16.3 million viewers. The premiere episode of the season is now closing in on 19 million views. For the seventh week in a row, Euphoria was the top show on HBO Max.

Showing the power of the series, Euphoria notched its highest rated episode while airing opposite of the Super Bowl. Euphoria also is currently the most-discussed show on social media.

Advertisement

Alongside Zendaya, Euphoria stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney. Creator, writer, and director, Sam Levinson leads a team of executive producers including Drake, Kevin Turen, Adel “Future” Nur, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Gary Lennon, Mirit Toovi, Tmira Yardeni and Yoram Mokady.