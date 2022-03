G Herbo Inserts His Name in the Best Rapper Alive Conversation: “Don’t @ Me”

If you don’t think you are the best, then why rap? G Herbo hit his Instagram Story and sounded off about his status in the game.

“I might be 1 of the best rappers alive. LOL NBS doeee don’t @ me,” the Chicago rapper wrote.

I MIGHT BE 1 OF THE BEST RAPPERS ALIVE LOL NBS DOEEE DONT @ ME 😏 — G HERBO (@gherbo) February 28, 2022

Would you agree that G Herbo is one of the best rappers alive or nah? 👀 pic.twitter.com/qp25cDP3Fv — No Jumper (@nojumper) February 28, 2022

Earlier in the week, G Herbo requested a Drake verse for a special project he is working on.

