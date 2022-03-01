Jim Jones adds high-fashion runway model to his multi-hyphenate profile as he hits the runway with an all-star cast as part of this year’s Off-White show on Monday (February 28) at Paris Fashion Week.

The Harlem native surprised fans of his involvement in the Fall-Winter 2022/2023 by Virgil Abloh (In memoriam) show with a series of Instagram posts that ranged from the entertainer eating in Paris to sitting in the make-up chair, preparing to walk to walking the runway in an all-egg plant Off-White outfit with a lavender undershirt. Jones walked with icons in both fashion and sports like Serena Williams, Cindy Crawford, and Kendell Jenner.

Jim Jones walking in Off-White’s runway show today 🦅 pic.twitter.com/VCt5HWdcBg — Lei Takanashi (@Lei_Takanashi) February 28, 2022

“Talkin bout my walk told u I’m a #RunwaySteppa I’m back on my DiddyBop had to put that shit a n real quick,” Jim Jones wrote in an Instagram caption with video of him posing in front a chandelier, in the center of the Off White showroom. “yal mad cause I’m a runway model a rapper and a trainer lol Came to the @off____white fashion in my @off____white turn it to a splashin show.”

It was a proud moment for Jones and Hip Hop as well. The Harlem native was showered with praise by peers and fans alike in the hip hop community on social media throughout the entire fashion show. Commentary ranging from celebratory to comic relief.

“I’m just gonna say this you get it from your mama! Do the damn thing! You got to love him! Because I love him all the way up to God,” Mama Jones, Jim Jones’ mother, comments.

“Legendary sh*t,” Yella Beezy comments. “1 time for Harlem @jimjonescapo,” Kanye West captioned soon after in an Instagram story showing Jim Jones walking the runway. “Walking like you had it on you and the boys was getting close,” followed media correspondent Wayno, who wrote on Jim Jones’ Instagram post.

“Gooooooooo jimmy,” Fat Joe commented with fire emoji.

“cat walk capo!” commented Angie Martinez with three fire emojis.

“I never saw you walk like that before? Lol,” Maino comments with wide-eyed face emoji.

“The Artist Formerly Known As Capo,” Dave East comments with six hilarious laughing-faced emojis.

In other news, several days before the show, Jones shared that he was in the studio with the Migos working on new music. The two acts recently collaborated on Jim Jones’s latest project Gangsta Grillz: We Set The Trends, hosted by DJ Drama. “@djkhaled voice another one wit @Migos 😂 in the studio layin down #WeSetTheTrends youtu.be/BPxO1JkTXXs,” he tweets.

Want to see all the pieces in the OffWhite Paris Fashion Week show? Watch the whole show below.