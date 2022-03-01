Megan Thee Stallion will soon be hitting the big screen, the H-Town Hottie is going virtual. Megan announced Monday that she is collaborating with AmazeVR for “Enter Thee Hottieverse,” the first-ever 10-city virtual reality concert tour.

According to the statement, attendees will receive a “Hottie Mounted Displays” VR headset and Meg will perform four songs in front of them.

After buying their tickets for te VR concert, fans will be able to go to their local movie theater, put on the provided “Hottie Mounted Displays” settle in, and hang out in the VR Hottieverse lobby before watching Megan.

“Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience,” the “Savage” rapper said.

“My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

The VR concert performance will feature a multi-song set that moves through a series of environments as well as hot custom wardrobes designed just for the show.

“Enter Thee Hottieverse” virtual reality concert is set to hit select theaters in April and run through July. Go to AmazeVR.com for more info.

Los Angeles April 5-10

San Francisco April 21-24

Chicago May 5-8

Dallas May 12-15

Houston May 19-22

Atlanta May 26-29

Miami June 2-5

Charlotte June 16-19

Washington DC June 23-26

New York June 30-July 3

