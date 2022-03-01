Megan Thee Stallion will host her own virtual reality concert tour. Teaming with AmazeVR, the 10-city tour will run from April to July.

“Virtual reality has always been an interest of mine, and I’m glad that we’ll be able to make history with this experience,” Thee Stallion said in a statement to Billboard. “My hotties will get to watch me perform in a completely different and unique way, and I appreciate the AmazeVR team for helping me to bring this VR vision to life. I can’t wait to see the Hotties show up to the tour.”

“We are thrilled to work with Megan to launch AmazeVR’s very first VR Concert Tour,” said Ernest Lee, Amaze VR co-CEO. “She’s an artist who has incredible stage presence and can create iconic moments that will make the most of the VR technology we’re developing. If anyone could push the notion of how captivating a VR concert can be, it’s Megan.”

The show will have a various environments and wardrobes for each show. Fans will be able to go to local theaters and put on VR headsets tow atch the concert.

YALL AINT NEVER BEEN TO A SHOW LIKE THIS BEFORE 🔥 Get ready to see your girl in VIRTUAL REALITY 👀 Pre-sale begins on Wed, March 2nd, 10AM local time. Sign up for pre-sale code at https://t.co/58XlxeBBWC — TINA SNOW (@theestallion) February 28, 2022

Tour dates are available below:

Los Angeles, April 5-10

San Francisco, April 21-24

Chicago, May 5-8

Dallas, May 12-15

Houston, May 19-22

Atlanta, May 26-29

Miami, June 2-5

Charlotte, June 16-19

Washington DC, June 23-26

New York, June 30-July 3