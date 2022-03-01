New York City Mayor Eric Adams is continuing to say he won’t make an exception for unvaccinated Nets star Kyrie Irving.

Mayor Adams told CNBC rules are rules and that letting Kyrie Irving play home games “would send the wrong message” to the rest of New York City.

Adams has told thousands of municipal employees “no jab, no job” so the way the Mayor sees it, No COVID shot, no court time in Brooklyn.

The mayor’s comments came a day after he released a statement saying the city is looking at March 7th to lift vaccination requirements for indoor dining, fitness centers and entertainment venues.

“I can’t wait to get it done,” Adams said. “I take my hat off to New Yorkers — through masks, vaccines, through social distancing, we were hit with the uncertainty, the fear of COVID. I’m really proud of how we responded as New Yorkers. And every morning I meet with my health professionals. Because I always stated I’m going to follow the science. I’m not going to get ahead of the science, because I’m ready to get ahead of all of this and get back to a level of normalcy.”

“But they’re giving us clear instructions, they’ve given us benchmarks, we’re going to follow those benchmarks. But I look forward in the next few weeks of going through a real transformation — that I don’t have to wonder what you look like … We’re going to get the city back up and operating. And we’re going to be rolling out some things in the next day or so on how we’re going to carry that out.”

