For his most significant release yet, rising Miami producer-turned-recording artist Reazy Renegade hits the court with hip hop stars K Camp and Rich The Kid in the release of his new single, titled “Ballin’ (Kevin Durant),” out now via Hits Only Music & Mastermind Artists / EMPIRE.

MORE: K Camp Enlist PnB Rock, Trey Songz, Mooski and More on New “FLOAT” LP

The song delivers a heavy bass foundation like a ball dripping down the court with the three artists saucing it with basketball-inspired rhymes that praise the popular Brooklyn Nets’ power forward. K Camp and his signature sing-a-long hook style spit, “Ball like I’m Brook, ball like Kevin Durant (Let’s go) / That boy a dub, I know he don’t stand a chance (Uh-huh) / Glock in my hand, keep a knot in my pants (A Glock in my-) / Glock in my hand, keep a knot in my- (Skrrt, hey).”

Advertisement

Reazy follows Camp with a trendy obnoxious flow, rapping, “I walk with a dirty stick / Pull up at a bank with a bankroll lit (Skrrt) / I was eighteen, hit a hundred band lick (Lick) / These n*ggas ain’t even rich as my bitch (My bitch).”

Rich The Kid appears on the track courtesy of Rich Forever, and K Camp appears courtesy of Interscope Records.

MORE: Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid Unite for ‘Trust Fund Babies’ Album

On the production side, Reazy’s resume includes a laundry list of a-listers, like Young Dolph, Fabolous, and Dave East. In 2021, he released a few buzzworthy songs in “Kiss & Make Up” and “C.O.D.” This year, with the popularity of “Ballin,” Reazy Renegade preps a forthcoming debut album, expected late-2022.

Stream “Ballin’ (Kevin Durant)” below and follow Reazy Renegade on social media for daily updates and more.