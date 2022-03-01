Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting Monday that left one man injured.

NBC Bay Area, citing “sources with direct knowledge of the investigation,” confirmed Velasquez’s involvement in Morgan Hill, Calif., although it’s unclear how he was involved. The San Jose Police Department is investigating the shooting and did not provide details regarding Velasquez.

Units are currently at the scene of a shooting near the intersection of Monterey Hwy and Bailey Ave.



One adult male shot at least once transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



One suspect in custody. Unknown motive or circumstances. pic.twitter.com/fIdzsa7Iaq — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 1, 2022

It is unclear what level of involvement Velasquez had in the incident, but he is currently being held without bail.

Velasquez was last seen in an MMA octagon in Feb. 2019 where he suffered a 26-second loss. He later showed up in the WWE and competed at the Crown Jewel event held in Saudi Arabia Oct. 2019 where he also lost to Brock Lesnar.