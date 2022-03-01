Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was involved in a shooting Monday that left one man injured.
NBC Bay Area, citing “sources with direct knowledge of the investigation,” confirmed Velasquez’s involvement in Morgan Hill, Calif., although it’s unclear how he was involved. The San Jose Police Department is investigating the shooting and did not provide details regarding Velasquez.
It is unclear what level of involvement Velasquez had in the incident, but he is currently being held without bail.
Advertisement
Velasquez was last seen in an MMA octagon in Feb. 2019 where he suffered a 26-second loss. He later showed up in the WWE and competed at the Crown Jewel event held in Saudi Arabia Oct. 2019 where he also lost to Brock Lesnar.