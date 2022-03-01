Ja Morant was on one Monday night. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar dunked all over Jakob Poltl for two of his game-high 52 points. If that wasn’t enough, he pulled up from the logo like he was Lillard and somehow caught a full-court inbounds pass and shot it without touching the floor.

For the night, Morant dropped 52, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists on a very efficient 22-30 shooting. “I’m thankful for my teammates, my coaches. They believe in me and have all the confidence in the world that I’ll make the right plays,” Morant said after the buzzer.

Now the Grizzlies are closing in on the Warriors for No. 2 in the West. You can see Morant’s highlight reel below.

