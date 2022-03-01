Ja Morant already been putting the league on notice, but after two straight career scoring games, it might be time to put him in the MVP race.

Morant put up a career-high 52 points in the Grizzlies 118-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs. That also set a franchise record for points scored in a single game, and marked his second straight game in which he put up a career-high.

The 52 point showcase wasn’t even the best part of game. With 0.4 seconds left in the second quarter, Steven Adams delivered a perfectly placed pass down the full length of the court to Morant, who caught it and shot it in one motion while fading back along the baseline.

Morant, along with everyone else in the arena, was left speechless.

There's no words for Ja Morant at this point. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/JgdalqABjB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 1, 2022

Morant finished with seven rebounds and two assists to go with his 52 points, and shot 22-of-30 from the field. He was a perfect 4-of-4 from behind the three point line. The Memphis Grizzlies in one short year, have come from NBA play in tournament darlings, to currently third in the Western Conference.

As the season is winding down, nobody will want the smoke with Morant and the Grizzlies.