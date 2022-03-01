Derek Jeter is announced his departure from the Miami Marlins. The Hall of Fame shortstop said in a statement that the Miami organization and himself “are officially ending our relationship” and he’ll no longer serve as CEO or as a shareholder.

According to The Associated Press, Jeter joined the Marlins as a minority owner in September 2017 as a part of the ownership group led by Bruce Sherman that acquired the team.

He became the Major League Baseball‘s first Black CEO.

Advertisement

READ MORE: The New York Yankees retire Derek Jeter’s #2 jersey.

Jeter explained “the vision for the future of the franchise is different than the one” he signed up to lead. He added the time to step away is now as “a new season begins.”

“My family and I would like to thank our incredible staff, Marlins fans, Marlins players, and the greater Miami community for welcoming us with open arms and making us feel at home. The organization is stronger today than it was five years ago, and I am thankful and grateful to have been a part of this team.”

The former Yankee played 20 seasons for the New York, won five World Series championships, and made the playoffs in 16 of his 20 seasons.

Continue the conversation on social media.