A TMZ Sports report has confirmed that 39-year-old UFC star Cain Velasquez has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting at a San Jose, CA high school.

According to the report, one person was shot and another was arrested. Velasquez is still in custody and is scheduled to appear in front of a judge tomorrow(March 2).There are no more details about Velasquez’s arrest, but the story is still developing.

Velasquez, a California native, is a legend in the mixed martial arts world, defeating everyone from Brock Lesnar to Junior Dos Santos. After his loss to Francis Ngannou, Cain shifted into the wrestling world, spending several months in the WWE.

