TikTok to Allow Users to Upload Up to 10 Minutes of Video

Get ready for longer videos to come to TikTok. The tech giant announced users will soon be able to upload videos that are 10 minutes long.

The reveal by TikTok follows their decision to create long-form videos, combatting the efforts of Facebook and Instagram has created short-form features, according to Variety.

“We’re always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience,” a TikTok rep said. “Last year, we introduced longer videos, giving our community more time to create and be entertained on TikTok. Today, we’re excited to start rolling out the ability to upload videos that are up to 10 minutes, which we hope would unleash even more creative possibilities for our creators around the world.”

