Converse’s latest collaboration with Golf Wang sees the Chuck 70 “shedding its skin.”

Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python replaces the silhouette’s distinctive canvas with snakeskin leather. Tyler is reinventing a Chuck 70 Low for the first time in his latest rendition of Converse’s classic shoe. Tyler’s courage to explore newness and innovation is personified by his investigation of a new silhouette and the ensuing, distinct flare that could only come from Tyler, the Creator, as the Converse and Golf Wang connection unfolds.

Tyler uses his penchant for exotic designs and patterns to bring a resurrected vision of the Chuck 70 Low to life with the Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python. The Chuck’s usual white foxing and outsole are replaced with a transparent version, which is adorned with luxury flourishes. The shoe also has an embossed snakeskin print and a cobranded sockliner, resulting in an elevated sneaker that continues Converse x Golf Wang’s irreverent tradition.

Advertisement

The Python’s two hues – a brilliant pink and blue – pop thanks to the distinct tonal design, allowing for an embodiment of Tyler’s aggressiveness.

Converse x Golf Wang Chuck 70 Python will be available on Converse.com and Golf Wang starting March 4th.