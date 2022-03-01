According to a report from HipHopDX, TrueBleeda, a rising rapper from Louisiana, was shot and killed alongside his friend in a drive-by shooting that authorities have chalked up to gang violence. He was only 18 years old.

The Baton Rouge native released his final video, “Soul Survivor”, less than a week ago.

In light of TrueBleeda’s death, the Mayor of Baton Rouge Sharon Weston Broome gave a statement about the rapper’s death, saying, “This violence affects the lives of everyone within our parish. While we work to bring justice to the victims, we must understand that we cannot be controlled by fear. We must work together to identify those committing criminal activity and instill accountability, to create a safer community for everyone. Baton Rouge residents deserve to live in a community of peace. I am confident as we band together, we as a community can overcome these challenges for a better future.”

