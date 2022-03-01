New deal alert.

Popular independent recording artist VWillz has found a home for his music at Artist Partner Group (APG). It was announced that the “She’s Gone” hitmaker signed his first publishing partnership deal with the company.

Blessed to announce I have partnered with @artistpg for my first ever co-pub deal 🖤 pic.twitter.com/86RQ5vgtmB — Vwillz (@iamvwillz) January 25, 2022

MORE: Gayle King Agrees to New Deal with CBS News

Advertisement

In January, VWillz’s manager Calvin Collins announced the new deal in a celebratory post to the artist with photos of him signing his co-pub contract on Facebook. “From Day One I Knew VWillz Would Be A Megastar,” Collins wrote. “Now It’s Time For The World To See What We Already Know. Proud To Announce Our Partnership With APG Thank You Mike Caren and Matty Macfarlane”

In general, a publishing deal is when an artist signs a part of the ownership of their songs to a publishing company in exchange for a share of the royalties received by the publisher for exploitation of the songs. APG – founded by Mike Caren – currently has publishing deals with a roster of superstar recording artists and producers, including Don Toliver, Kevin Gates, Rico Nasty, and Youngboy Never Broke Again.

MORE: SOURCE SPORTS: Shedeur Sanders Becomes First HBCU Football Player To Sign NIL Deal With Gatorade

Hailing from Colorado, VWillz’s buzzing loverboy style and sea of fans fascinated with his music have generated over 4.7 million streams with 1.3 million listeners in 2021 – alone. While a dream come true, signing with APG is the most significant decision yet in VWillz’s career.

VWillz on signing with first publishing deal:

“It’s a dream come true to have an opportunity to step into an industry you’ve always dreamed about being in, but it’s also humbling because you quickly find out upon stepping in, that you (myself) have so much to do if you want to someday be recognized amongst the best of the best.”

Since the announcement, VWillz has been on a press run and album mode. In 2022, he has already released three new songs, “Uggs,” “Freshman Year,” and the recently released “Falling Slowly.” The upcoming debut will follow his 2020 EP, Truth Is.

VWillz’s new single “Falling Slowly” is now via PoweredbyCMG/VWillz.

Get familiar with VWillz today. Check out the complete catalog below.