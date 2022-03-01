American Idol returned on Sunday night and featured a notable contestant, Aretha Franklin’s 15-year-old granddaughter, Grace Franklin.

The Detroit teen appeared in front of judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, and sang “Killing Me Softly,” by Lauryn Hill and her late grandma’s classic single “Ain’t No Way.”

“I don’t think I could fully grasp the fact that she was famous worldwide,” Grace said. “Because to me, she was always grandma.”

Advertisement

While she sang her grandmother’s song, Grace stated, “I am my own artist and I have my own voice.” Unfortunately, for Grace, she received two No’s, from Richie and Bryan, the former who stated she was not yet ready.

You can see the performance and hear personal anecdotes about The Queen of Soul below.