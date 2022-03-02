With all the success 50 Cent and the STARZ Network has seen with the Power series and Power Universe, one would assume that the connection between producer and network would be a smooth one but that’s certainly not the case with Fif and STARZ.

I na surprising post blasting the network, 50 posted, “This is me packing my stuff, STARZ 😵🍆Sucks, my deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest-rated show they have sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here. you would think they all went to school on a small yellow bus. 🚌” He ended the post with, “Hold my calls i’m traveling, 🏃‍♂️💨 getting the f**k away from STARZ.”