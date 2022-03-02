50 Cent Threatens To Pull Power Universe From Starz: “If I Told You How Much Dumb Sh*t I Deal With Over Here”

50 Cent Threatens To Pull Power Universe From Starz: “If I Told You How Much Dumb Sh*t I Deal With Over Here”

50 Cent has been the reason for a lot of the Starz network success since the hit show Power debuted in 2014. The show has spawned 3 spinoffs and as a result of the Power universe’s success, 50 has been able to greenlight other shows for the network. That doesn’t go to say that Fif has not had his fair share of problems with Starz. In a recent Instagram post, Fif seemed to have had enough and is ready to pull the Power universe from Starz.

“This is me packing my stuff, STARZ Sucks,” Fif captioned an instagram post with a video of a man packing a suitcase. “My deal is up over here I’m out. They Renewed High town and FORCE is the highest rated show they have it sitting in limbo. If I told you how much dumb shit I deal with over here.”

Fif continued his tirade in multiple IG posts. “Hold my calls i’m traveling, getting the fvck away from STARZ.”

Advertisement

In other posts, he posted pictures of people packing their luggage and captioned the pictures, calling on executives from his G-Unit Film & Television company, including Anil Kurian, Head of Development for G-Unit Film & Television to pack their bags.

“Anil get your fvcking bag’s in the car now, we are out of here, take that fvcking sign off the door no more G-unit film and television over here,” he wrote.

50 Cent announced on his Instagram account that his contract with Starz is up and that plans on leaving the TV Network, that helped built his Power Franchise. pic.twitter.com/oDHip7wOBt — FlyestAround (@around_flyest) March 2, 2022

In 2018, Fif signed a 4 year deal with the network that was reportedly worth $150 million. As he enters the final ear in his contact, it might be possible we see Fif leave the network and take the Power universe with him.