According to several confirmed reports, one of the people who was responsible for taking care of the memorial site of slain Memphis rapper Young Dolph was also shot and killed this past week in Memphis.

Friends of Jeremiah Taylor are in disbelief over the senseless killing of the young man who took on the responsibility of keeping Young Dolph’s memorial in front of Makeda’s Cookies, the place where Dolph was murdered on November 17, clean and presentable.

“Jeremiah was a great person,” said friend and community activist Frank Gottie. “He was so creative. He was so on point. He was helpful, he would help anybody.”

Taylor’s body was found on Getwell Road in Memphis and police are looking for answers.

Taylor spoke to ABC news affiliate in Memphis ABC 24 about care taking for the memorial, saying, “I want people around the world to know we care about Dolph. The love he had with people. A lot of people are realizing and now seeing the person that he always was. Taking care of his community, being a philanthropist, and really promoting financial independence. [It’s] a moral that he taught.”