Chingy Says He Was Not Offended by Racist Meme Posted by Estee Lauder Exec

Chingy is unbothered about the racist meme shared by an Estee Lauder Executive that featured his name. Over the weekend, the senior executive, John Demsey, shared a racist meme, allegedly without reading it.

Demsey apologized online, stating he made “the terrible mistake of carelessly reposting a racist meme without reading it before hand.” Chingy commented on the post that he “didn’t take it a way at all.”

Chingy went on to speak a bit more about the meme. “Matter fact I can tell you wurr jus trying to be hip like the kids today an it jus came out the wrong way. I didn’t see it as being a racial slurr either my brother. I love you guys products always have and I hope you keep yurr job my man.”

In a memo, Estee Lauder revealed Demsey will retire effective this Friday: “This decision is the result of his recent Instagram posts, which do not reflect the values of The Estée Lauder Companies, have caused widespread offense, are damaging to our efforts to drive inclusivity both inside and outside our walls, and do not reflect the judgment we expect of our leaders.”

Chingy says he’s not offended by the meme posted about him. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/Iy96u1QtcV — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) March 1, 2022

