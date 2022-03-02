D-Nice releases the lineup for Club Quarantine Live in Vegas Weekend, which will take place September 2-4 in Las Vegas, NV, and is co-presented by Brand Nice and Live Nation Urban.

“I’m excited to be able to continue the momentum from the sold-out Club Quarantine Live shows last year,” said D-Nice. “Together with the incredible team at Live Nation Urban, we are bringing an amazing and diversified line-up of programming to Las Vegas. There is something for everyone in the CQ Family to enjoy!”

D-Nice has put together a strong and eclectic lineup for what promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime three-day extravaganza in the world’s party capital. D-Nice will play many times over the weekend, as will Keyshia Cole, Fabolous, Jagged Edge, Tank, El Debarge, Amerie, Mya, Fred Hammond, and others. The weekend will also include day and night events such as CQ Live, the Nine Zero welcome party, Girls Dem Sugar Pool Party, Praise and Worship Brunch, Originals Closing Party, and an unique CQ After Dark late-night extravaganza for the nighthawks.

“We couldn’t be more excited to continue to help D-Nice grow the Club Quarantine brand,” says Malcolm J. Gray, Marketing and Partnerships Director of Live Nation Urban. “Taking Club Quarantine Live to Vegas is a momentous step as D continues to nurture and grow his community while using music to bring people together. This is really going to be something special.”

D-Nice will also organize The Meet Up, a series of panels on health and wellness and financial literacy, as part of the weekend experience, as he continues to discover meaningful ways for his community to interact with one another and grow stronger.