Eek! Games have partnered up with award-winning musician Doja Cat to bring you a crazy new variation of House Party, the single-player video game. Doja Cat’s side narrative is full of fascinating adventure, comedy, and mystery, and it’s spoken by Doja herself. The full release of House Party is set for Q2 2022, while the Doja Cat DLC, created in collaboration with Bravado and Epik, will follow in Summer 2022. House Party is a 3D bawdy comedic adventure game developed and published by Eek! Games, which is now available on Steam/PC and will be released on consoles soon.

Assisting Doja in carrying out a cunning plot to track down a masked dancing superstar who is sweeping the internet world by storm, players will navigate through an unexpected night filled with outlandish partygoers. Add the Doja DLC to your Steam Wishlist here if you’re playing House Party.

“I’m so excited that I’m going to be a video game character,” says Doja Cat. “House Party is about to get even better. You gotta check this game out!”

Eek! Games is ecstatic to introduce Doja Cat House Party to all of her admirers. The character can be interacted with in a variety of ways. Get her to the party as soon as possible. Make friends with her. Perhaps you’ll flirt and fall in love! Doja Cat is dressed in three different outfits: a casual black dress, a music video performance suit, and a steaming hot tub bikini. Doja will respond to the mayhem that happens during the party, show off special dances and performances, and enlist the help of the player to produce her next music video – for better or worse!

“We are beyond ecstatic to be working with Doja Cat and her team on this collaboration, says Bobby Ricci, Founder and CEO of Eek! Games. “Doja Cat was the perfect pick to star in our first major expansion pack, and the more we work with her, the more apparent that becomes. We are excited to be able to bring this unique experience to the gaming world with our key partners, Bravado and Epik who helped in aligning us with Doja Cat.”