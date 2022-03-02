Floyd Mayweather Celebrates Star-Studded Birthday Weekend on the Heels of New Investment

Floyd Mayweather brought in his 45th birthday like only a champion could. Mayweather was joined by a handful of notable stars. This included Kanye “Ye” West, Lil Wayne, Quavo, Lil Kim, Aaron Donald, Antonio Brown and more.

During the birthday bash, Ye took to Instagram live as everyone joined The Money Team founder in a karaoke version of Donnell Jones’ classic hit, “Where I Wanna Be.” Jones performed at the event as well. The viral moment was just one of many memorable scenes at the “Mayweather City” birthday bash.

Ye doing karaoke with Floyd Mayweather and Antonio Brown tonight in Miami (2.23.22) pic.twitter.com/9AhaAIDkPN — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) February 24, 2022

Other notable guests included Super Bowl Champion Robert Woods, UFC champion Tyron Woodley, Daymond John, Justin Laboy, model Chanel Iman and Love & Hip-Hop’s Tommie Lee.

The undefeated boxing mogul celebrated the red-carpet event at the Black-owned, Gabriel South Beach hotel in Miami. He recently became an investing partner with CGI Merchant Group, who recently acquired The Gabriel South Beach hotel. Floyd joins Alex Rodriguez as an investing partner in CGI’s mission.

“My focus is on creating generational wealth and doing it with partners that share my values and drive for excellence,” said Floyd.

“The partnership will have an impact on the lives of athletes and others who invest in the platform by helping them learn and create generational wealth.”