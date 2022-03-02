Matthew Morgan, the originator and former leader of the massively renowned global AFROPUNK festivals, has announced the inaugural edition of their new concept LETSGETFR.EE for August 20th and 21st, 2022, with an opening night gala on August 19th, in collaboration with global creative agency Anomaly.

Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Ozuna, Kali Uchis, and Anderson will be among the performers at the event, which will take place at Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, the site of the first World’s Fair. Paak & The Free Nationals, Jhené Aiko, YEDRY, Jorja Smith, El Alfa, Ferg, Lido Pimienta, Teezo Touch Down, Flatbush Zombies, Tems, Bomba Estéreo, Priya Ragu, Tiwa Savage, Major Lazer Sound System, Bas, Heavy Balie, GoldLink, and many more will perform on stages curated by VP Records, Noir Fever, and D36, Jai Wolf (DJ Set) and guests will perform on the D36 Stage.

The largest diversity-focused, purpose-driven music experience in the United States is LETSGETFR.EE. Its mission is to close the equity gap in the entertainment business for Black, Brown, Asian, and other underrepresented persons, with the goal of having a diverse workforce across all levels by 2030. To carry out this purpose, LETSGETFR.EE pledges to its community that it will only collaborate with brands and businesses that are committed to long-term structural change.

LETSGETFR.EE is on a mission to revolutionize and empower the next generation of Fr.ee thinkers, artists, activists, and innovators. The dynamic energy of Brazilian Carnaval and Caribbean sound system culture is embodied by LETSGETFR.EE, which is rooted in the belief that we are better when we celebrate our diversity together. The two-day event, which takes place in the center of the world’s most diverse county, Queens, NY, features a Party Stage, rolling Trio stages, Pavilions edutainment programming, and much more.

All tickets are sold through DICE. The Queens presale begins on Tuesday, March 8th at 10:00 AM EST. Tickets will be available to the general public beginning Wednesday, March 9th at 10:00 AM EST here.