Rolling Loud will kick off festival season as it announced its Miami lineup. This year, Kanye West, Future, and Kendrick Lamar are all set to be headliners. Still, there will also be sets from Lil Uzi Vert, Playboi Carti, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Gunna, Lil Durk, Saweetie, City Girls, Gucci Mane, Three 6 Mafia, Flo Milli, A$AP Ferg, and more.

Kanye will get things going for the first night, while Future headlines on Saturday and Kendrick closes on Sunday.

The two-day music festival will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on July 22-24. Another person who will be taking the stage will be DaBaby. Last year at this event, DaBaby made a controversial comment that people viewed as homophobic and insensitive to those affected with HIV. As a result, the cancel culture attempted to cancel the Charlotte rapper’s career, but thanks to the forgiveness of Hip-Hop fans, they didn’t.

DaBaby later apologized to the HIV community during a virtual meeting. Following the meeting, community leaders and attendees said in a joint statement that the rapper had “apologized for the inaccurate and hurtful comments he made about people living with HIV.”