Kodak Black Responds To Wack 100’s Claims Of Why He Was Shot In L.A. “Hell No”

Kodak Black was shot outside of Justin Bieber’s Super Bowl party in L.A. back in February. Following the shooting, Wack 100 claimed that Kodak was shot because of comments he made about Lauren London after Nipsey Hussle’s untimely death.

“On some clout chasing shit,” Wack said in a Clubhouse room following Kodak’s shooting. “Talking about, ‘What’s that shit you said about Lauren London? Get the fuck out of here!’ But Kodak got off!”

Kodak recently responded to Wack 100’s claims, denying the shooting had anything to do with his Lauren London comments.

“Hell no,” Kodak told 99Jamz radio host Supa Cindy. “I watched that joint, he was basically saying, man, he said people were trying to troll and say that. Wack stood on that business, for real.”

EXCLUSIVE: #KodakBlack responds to #Wack100 allegations as to why he was shot in LA during #SuperBowl weekend. 👀👂🏽 Watch the full Kodak interview with the #AfternoonGetDown SUPA CINDY and DJ Entice online. #99JAMZ pic.twitter.com/MJPxOxGpCZ — 99JAMZ (@99JAMZ) March 1, 2022

Almost immediately following Nipsey’s death in 2019, Kodak angered many people when he said he wanted to try to get with Lauren London. “She finna be out here single! She finna be a whole widow out here. I’ll be the best man I could be for her. I’ll give her a whole year, she might need a whole year to be crying and shit for dude.”

Kodak added, “I ain’t trying to shoot at her. I’m saying, listen, she can do two, three years. I’ll try to be like a friend to holla, a shoulder to lean on. You can call my line.”