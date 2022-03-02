Preserving Legacy: Nonprofit Organization Grants More Than $650,000 To Five HBCUs

A nonprofit organization is granting more than 650-thousand dollars to five Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

According to the Miami Herald, The National Trust for Historic Preservation announced the grants will be funded through its HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation awarded the grants to “preserve, and leverage their historic campuses.”

“There are 105 HBCUs across the country, and their infrastructure needs are increasingly urgent,” the National Trust for Historic Preservation said in announcing the grants.

Calling the commitment “a roadmap for preserving and celebrating the historic and hallowed places important to their institutional legacy.”

This year’s recipients are Florida A&M University, Rust College, Johnson C. Smith University, Shaw University and Voorhees College.

