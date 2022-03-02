In a long-term relationship, PUMA has named Memphis Depay of the Netherlands and FC Barcelona as its new worldwide ambassador. Memphis will be one of the new faces of PUMA’s speed boot silo, the ULTRA, as part of the huge new deal.

Memphis will work with PUMA on a variety of projects as part of the new collaboration. Memphis is not just a standout on the field, but he is also a brilliant person off it. Memphis and PUMA want to collaborate on football and lifestyle projects that combine his passions for music, fashion, art, and community service.

“To me this is a perfect match, PUMA shares my passion and vision for my future, and I cannot wait for people to see what we have planned. I want to inspire people from all walks of life and continue the work of my foundation, which aligns naturally with PUMA’s existing REFORM platform,” said Memphis Depay. “PUMA has a history of high-quality and innovation having worked with some of the most iconic football players in history. Like me, those icons were brave to be different, it’s in my DNA. We are going to take things to the next level.”

Starting with the debut of Memphis’ very own PUMA line later in 2022, the relationship will merge inspirations from sport and culture to develop new items. Memphis’ upscale sub-label BADTTW (‘Blind and Deaf to the World’) will collaborate with PUMA on co-produced clothes. Memphis Depay’s newest addition to the clothing line. His attitude of being blind and deaf to outside noise and criticism is well reflected in the brand tagline. Beyond apparel, the initiative has provided Memphis with a platform to work with and encourage the next generation of youth all throughout the world.

Memphis is a multi-talented artist, as seen by the publication of his debut hip-hop freestyle “LA Vibes” in 2017 and the release of his debut album “Heavy Stepper” in 2020. With a Forever Faster philosophy, Memphis’ cultural influence opens the door to unlimited cross-collaborative options that relate to larger football culture.

“We believe Memphis is a generational talent. He is widely recognized as one of football’s top stars in and outside of the game,” said Johan Adamsson, Global Director of Sports Marketing and Sports Licensing at PUMA. “Fast on and fast off the pitch, Memphis perfectly reflects PUMA’s Faster Football movement. Taking risks and defying convention to shape football culture on and off the pitch, breaking down barriers and driving positive change not only in football but in the community through his various initiatives with a fearless attitude.”