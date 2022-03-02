It is no doubt that Samuel L. Jackson is one of the most prolific actors ever. He has starred in over 150 films and his films have collectively grossed over $27 billion worldwide, making him the highest-grossing actor of all time. He has appeared in Academy Award-nominated films, multiple animated films, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and even Snakes On A Plane. With that said, by now you would have thought an actor of Sam Jackson’s status would have won at least one academy award by now.

In a recent interview with The Times, Jackson said that he should have won Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s classic 1994 film, Pulp Fiction.

“I should have won,” Jackson said. He went on to cite that he should have at least gotten nominated for his role as Gator in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever. He was beaten out of a nomination by two actors from the film Bugsy.

“My wife and I went to see Bugsy,” he says. “Damn! They got nominated and I didn’t? I guess black folk usually win for doing despicable shit on screen. Like Denzel [Washington] for being a horrible cop in Training Day. All the great stuff he did in uplifting roles like Malcolm X? No — we’ll give it to this motherf***er. So maybe I should have won one. But Oscars don’t move the comma on your cheque — it’s about getting asses in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that.”

Any time you hear "Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L. Jackson," remember how justified his on-screen "SHIT!" was upon being robbed at the 1995 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NZKc6Cuy1u — John P. Glynn (@JohnPGlynn) February 25, 2019

Despite not winning an Academy Award, Jackson is receiving Honorary Oscar at the 2022 Governors Awards on March 25. He also believes that the metrics that determine who wins and who loses are screwed up as well. He thinks that there should be an award for the “most popular movie” and thinks that Spider-Man: No Way Home should win the award because it was definitely the most popular movie of 2021.

“They should! It did what movies did forever — it got people to a big dark room,” he said, adding later, “All movies are valid. Some go to the cinema to be moved dearly. Some like superheroes. If somebody has more butts on seats it just means your audience is not as broad. There are people who have had successful careers but nobody can recite one line of their parts. I’m the guy who says shit that’s on a T-shirt.”